Gloucester man bit and kicked officers while drunk, police say

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A man in Gloucester is facing multiple charges after allegedly assaulting police officers on Friday.

Reports say that 30-year-old Cody James Beebe refused to leave a Gloucester resident’s home in the 600 block of McKinney Lane on August 2.

When officers arrived to settle the incident, Beebe allegedly bit one of the officers in the arm and kicked another one during a scuffle.

Beebe was arrested and accused of assault and battery on law enforcement, public intoxication, and resisting arrest.

Beebe was sent to Gloucester County Jail following the arrest.