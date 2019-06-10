Gloucester man accused of throwing objects at cars, exposing genitals

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) – Authorities in Gloucester arrested a man on June 7 after they say he was seen throwing objects at moving vehicles.

Deputies were called to the 3000 block of Kings Creek Road to investigate the incident.

When they got there, they approached 35-year-old Alexander Ahmed Kattan who became very hostile and started lunging at deputies.

Kattan was arrested and transported to a local hospital where he continued to be aggressive.

At certain points, officials say Kattan exposed his genitals and made threats to staff and law enforcement officers on the way to the hospital.

He is being charged with throwing missiles at a moving car, assault on a police officer, indecent exposure, and disorderly conduct.