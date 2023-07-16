GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — One of the most historic sites in Gloucester County is getting some upgrades.

The Colonial Court Circle recently received landscape lighting in effort to highlight the historic building and to make access between buildings easier at night.

A landscape lighting contractor was brought in to determine what type of fixtures would best complement the space.

According to Gloucester’s Facilities Management Director, Wes McIntyre, lighting upgrades have been a topic of discussion for quite some time.

“The agreed upon solution makes the area safer and accentuates the circle and its historic buildings after sunset,” McIntyre said. The colonial courthouse inside the court circle is often used for night meetings, and the pathways are utilized by pedestrians who exercise in the area after dark.

Additionally, an irrigation system was installed to maintain the lawn around the grounds.