Gloucester library to distribute free at-home COVID-19 test kits

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Gloucester County library is set to distribute free rapid at-home COVID test kits in partnership with the Virginia Department of Health.

Tests can be requested through curbside pickup only at the Main Library, Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Individuals who are sick should send a family member to pick up the test on their behalf. No library card is required to receive a test kit.

Test-takers will need a photo ID, an internet connection, and an internet-enabled device with a webcam or front-facing camera, microphone, and speaker. The Abbott BinaxNow COVID-19 Antigen Card Home Test uses the eMed digital platform. Users must create an online account and join a virtual testing session with an eMed assistant who guides them through the testing process. Once the test is complete, results are shown within 15 minutes.

Walk-ins are not permitted to pick up a testing kit. To reserve an at-home test for curbside pickup, call 804-693-2998.