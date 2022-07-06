GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Gloucester County Emergency Management announced the launch of its new emergency notification service.

“BEE Alert” will be replacing the current system, CodeRED, and citizens are being asked to manually register for the new service even if they are already registered with the current system.

According to a press release, data from CodeRED will not be transferred over to Bee Alert and the county is urging people to register as soon as possible to avoid missing any notifications.

Once registered, citizens will be able to choose which alerts they would like to receive, such as weather-related notifications or events in regards to the health and safety of the community you input into the system.

There will also be an option to program how citizens want to receive alerts. Bee Alert offers notifications through text messages, phone calls, or a combination of both.

“We are excited to bring this new system to Gloucester,” said Jane Wenner, Gloucester’s Emergency Services Coordinator. “It provides us with more options to notify our citizens in the event of an emergency or other important event – and it comes to us at a lower price tag.”

Citizens have a few ways they can register for the new system. An image link found on the county’s website will walk you through different options to help make the registration process easy.



Citizens are also able to call the Emergency Management Department at 804-693-1390 or email DEM@gloucesterva.info for help.