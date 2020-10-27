Gloucester JDR Court closed after employee tests positive for coronavirus

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — The Gloucester Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court was forced to close after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

Officials say one employee in the Gloucester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court tested positive for the virus over the weekend. As a precaution, the courthouse closed on Monday and will remain closed until at least Wednesday for disinfecting.

The Gloucester Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court also serves Mathews and Middlesex Counties.

