Gloucester homeless shelter closing for the season due to COVID-19

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Gloucester’s GUEST homeless shelter announced on Sunday that it will close two weeks early due to the coronavirus.

The shelter will close on Monday, March 16 at noon and hopes to reopen the Day Shelter & Resource Center later this spring.

Officials said that while the decision did not come lightly to close, they want to “ensure the safety and well being of all our guests, volunteers, staff and their families.”

The shelter staff is working to find their current guests other arrangements and resources.

They will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation making information available as it comes.

