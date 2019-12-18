Gloucester homeless shelter asks for volunteers after businesses donate new appliances

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The GUEST Shelter in Gloucester houses an average of 10 to 15 people per night during the month of December — and that number will only increase as winter continues.

“GUEST stands for Gloucester United Emergency Shelter team,” said Chaplain John Seltzer, who is on the board of the nonprofit. “Right now, we’re the only hypothermic winter shelter that operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week from the beginning of December through [the] end of March.”

People facing homelessness spend their nights at area churches. During the day, they’re at a home next to the Gloucester Moose Lodge.

At the end of last winter, shelter volunteers realized the building needed some major repairs. Thanks to volunteers and area businesses, they made it happen.

“Part of the way through the winter, we lost our heating,” Seltzer said.

Heating, air conditioning and two bathrooms needed to be fixed. For a small nonprofit, that’s a lot. Miller’s stepped in for the heat and air conditioning.

“They put this system in for free. So in any normal house, think of that expense — $7,000 for a heating and cooling system,” Seltzer said.

Then, Lowe’s came in to fix the bathrooms, including the Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant shower.

“Lowe’s employees came in to give of their time to help install the bathrooms, paint the bathrooms,” said Seltzer.

Seltzer says donations like these are incredibly helpful, but it’s the volunteers who make the program what it is.

“Money can do a lot of things. Money can buy a lot of things,” he said. “But the greatest gift we can give is the gift of love and encouragement.”

He hopes people continue to give back after the season of giving ends.

“There could be a time in our life where we’re only one paycheck away from being homeless ourselves, so when you can give your time just by serving, whether you serve for one shift, whether you serve for 10 shifts, whether you come in and serve for an hour, you gave your time,” Seltzer said.

Shelter volunteers also just learned that it will receive a $5,000 grant from Dominion Energy to help cover additional expenses.

If you would like to volunteer or donate, visit the shelter’s website.