Gloucester High homecoming parade to close Main Street Thursday night

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Gloucester High School homecoming parade will shut down Main Street on Thursday.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media Tuesday warning the public about traffic impacts of the parade.

The parade will start at 5:15 p.m. and be finished by 6:30 p.m. It will run from Edgehill Shopping Center to Botetourt Elementary School.

Main Street will be closed to all traffic during the parade, but traffic will still be able to proceed onto John Clayton Memorial Highway.

