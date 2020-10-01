Gloucester first responders remind drivers to move over after close call at crash scene

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — While all first responders are OK, a close call Wednesday afternoon prompted them to remind the public to move over when driving by emergency scenes.

Firefighters and medics were at a crash scene Wednesday afternoon on Route 17 when a vehicle entered the safety buffer and hit one of the cones separating the crews from passing traffic.

The vehicle didn’t stop despite a signal from law enforcement on scene, and continued to drag the cone under its bumper until it broke free about a quarter-mile down the road.

“When our responders are operating in traffic, we will position our fire apparatus and traffic devices (such as cones, flares, caution tape, and wands) to create a safety buffer for our first responders, accident victims, tow operators, and the motorists passing through the scene. Often our firefighters are working mere feet from vehicles traveling down the highway while we care for patients and clear debris,” Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue wrote on Facebook.

“That cone could have easily been one of our members. Please slow down, move over, and use caution when approaching an accident scene or any stationary emergency vehicle displaying warning lights.”

(Photo courtesy: Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue)

(Photo courtesy: Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue)

(Photo courtesy: Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue)

(Photo courtesy: Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue)

