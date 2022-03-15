GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — A Gloucester County family honored the memory of their daughter by bringing joy to seniors living in a nearby retirement community.

In February, 29-year-old Stephanie Justice died following a car crash in Gloucester.

10 On Your Side spoke with Justice’s mother, Terresa Knighten, who says her home was filled with flowers from her daughter’s funeral. She wanted to do something to put smiles on the faces of others, like Justice would want.

“She told me what happened to Stephanie and said she loved to make people smile, make them happy, loved the elderly and seniors, had a big heart for giving, making the world a better place,” said Barbara Weldon, who is the marketing director for Riversand Sanders Retirement Community.

Weldon says Knighten gave her a call about wanting to donate those flowers to residents, who don’t get a lot of visits.

“A lot of times, people internalize that kind of grief. Just kind of let it set in for a while. That’s not what they did. They didn’t want her death to be something that loomed over them. They wanted to celebrate her life. That’s exactly what they did,” she said.

Knighten and her husband made bouquets and cards in honor of Justice and passed them out to about 20 residents in the long-term care facility.

Weldon says the residents were touched by the gestures.

“To see the residents’ faces that were just in awe and saying ‘God bless you.’ Having them have that kind of day. For some of these residents, that carries them for days,” she said. “Moving is hard. Getting out is hard. While we do the absolute best we can, someone comes in from the outside and is a fresh face. They bring a fresh new experience. It just carries and holds on to them for days. It really did. It just brought light in dark days.”

Weldon says it’s the first time she’s seen a gesture like the donation but it shows the heart of Gloucester that the Knightens thought of them in their time of tragedy.

“I kept thinking how hard this had to be for them and how amazing it is to take that kind of grief and turn it around even for an hour to remember their daughter in a beautiful positive life,” she said.

Over the phone, Knighten told 10 On Your Side she hopes others will do kind gestures for others.