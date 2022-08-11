GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — The Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad has donated an old firetruck and ambulance to help Kentucky firefighters recently hit by major flooding.

Officials say the 1992 fire engine and 2008 ambulance were no longer certified to be used by Gloucester firefighters, but they will be able to be used by crews in Perry County, Kentucky, who they say lost everything.

The vehicles were also stuffed with donated supplies from the Lower King & Queen Volunteer Fire Department and Mathews Volunteer Fire Department.

(Courtesy of the Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad)

More than three dozen people were killed after flooding hit Perry County and other parts of Eastern Kentucky back on July 26. A teenager in Perry County, Aaron “Mick” Crawford, also died after volunteering to help flood victims.