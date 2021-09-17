Gloucester deputy recognized in Congressional Record for freeing pinned woman after car crash

Deputy J. Holt with formal acknowledgement of him being added to the prestigious “Congressional Record.” (Photo courtesy: Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office)

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Gloucester County sheriff’s deputy has been added to the prestigious “Congressional Record” after “repeatedly putting his life on the line in order to keep others safe.”

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office put out the news of the honor on Facebook Friday.

Deputy J. Holt was recognized by the sheriff’s office earlier this year for lifting an overturned car enough for a pinned woman to free herself. The department released body camera video from the incident.

On Thursday, Congressman Rob Wittman (R-Westmoreland) presented Holt with formal acknowledgement of him being added to the prestigious “Congressional Record.”

According to the Congressional Record website, Holt was recognized by Wittman during the representative’s remarks on June 30.

“Deputy Holt has repeatedly put his own life on the line to keep others safe. It is an honor to recognize his valiant efforts and know that his substantial contribution to law enforcement has not gone unnoticed,” Wittman said.

“His commitment to service above and beyond is truly exceptional,” the sheriff’s office wrote in the Facebook post.

The woman was later charged with driving under the influence, hit-and-run, holding a cellular device while operating a motor vehicle, and no inspection. She had had two occupants in the car, a 14-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy. They were taken to Riverside Walter Reed Hospital in Gloucester.