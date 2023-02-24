GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) – A Gloucester Sheriff’s deputy was reportedly injured during a struggle with a suspect the morning of Feb. 9.

The Sheriff’s Office says officers were called to the Wawa store in the 5100 block of George Washington Memorial Highway at 11:23 a.m. for a welfare check. When deputies arrived, they noticed a man and a female involved in a physical struggle inside a vehicle.

The man got out of the vehicle, holding a knife. Deputies ordered him to drop the weapon, but he refused and instead took off running.

When deputies caught up with him again behind the store, the man charged at the deputies, then punched one of them, according to the GCSO.

Bystanders jumped in to help deputies take the man, 25-year-old Wyatt Adams of Bohannon, into custody. He’s been charged with assault and battery of a law enforcement officer.

Test results for a suspected narcotic found during a search are pending.

WAVY confirmed an arraignment scheduled for Feb. 10. was continued.