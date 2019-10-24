Live Now
Gloucester deputies wrangle and rescue abandoned rabbits

Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — A thankful Gloucester resident sent the Gloucester Sheriff’s Office an instant Facebook message praising two of their deputies for a hoppily-ever-after rescue.

In a message posted on their Facebook Page, the Gloucester Sheriff’s office details the rescue of seven domesticated rabbits that appeared to be abandoned by someone on Glass Road/Bray’s Point.

Running through thorny brambles in the dark, Deputies Atkinson and Bailey hopped into action, flashlights and nets in hand, to capture and rescue the rabbits.

Not a hair was harmed on the rabbits’ heads.

