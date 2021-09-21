Gloucester deputies searching for man wanted on multiple charges

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Deputies from the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office are currently seeking a man wanted on several charges.

A GSCO deputy says they saw 31-year-old Mr. Jared Joseph Kellum of Wicomico Saturday morning driving on George Washington Memorial Highway.

The deputy confirmed that Kellum had active warrants for a probation violation and two counts of failure to appear.



The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but Kellum failed to yield to the attempted traffic stop and proceeded south on George Washington Memorial Highway at a high rate of speed.



The vehicle ran the stoplight at George Washington Memorial Highway and Hickory Fork Rd and continued south. Deputies say Kellum then made a left turn on Brays Point Road and struck a phone line box where the vehicle came to rest. The suspect exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot and has not been located.

GCSO say Kellum is a white male, 5’7, 150lbs. His additional charges include felony evade and elude, driving suspended (4th offense), reckless driving by speed, fail to stop at a traffic signal, possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstruction of justice.

If you have any information as to his whereabouts, please contact the GGCSO at 804-693-3890 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.