Gloucester deputies arrest man and woman after police dog discovers narcotics

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — A man and woman were arrested in Gloucester County after a police dog discovered narcotics in their vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Police say 59-year-old Jeff Jackson and 34-year-old Ericka Diaz were stopped at a DUI checkpoint in Gloucester County and a police dog named Zeus inspected the outside of their vehicle. Zeus alerted police to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

Deputies then searched the vehicle and reportedly found a variety of narcotics, including suspected amphetamines, cocaine and marijuana.

Jackson and Diaz were both arrested and charged with possession of schedule I and II narcotics. They have both been released from the Gloucester County Jail on bond.

Police say this was Zeus’ second significant find in about four weeks.

