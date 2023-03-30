GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The Annual Gloucester Daffodil Festival is set to return Apr. 1-2 and the event is set to impact traffic in the area.

According to a Facebook post from the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office, Main Street will be closed to thru traffic from 5 p.m. Mar. 31 until 7 p.m. on Apr. 2. The sheriff’s office will use South Street to detour around Court Circle, located between Martin Street and Cary Avenue, during the event.

Main Street will also be closed to all traffic during the parade on Apr. 1. from around 9:55 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Deputies will be on-site to provide security and traffic control throughout the festival weekend.

Deputies are also expecting significant pedestrian traffic and are reminding residents and drivers to drive safely in the area of the event.