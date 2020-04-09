Gloucester County works to expand broadband access for residents during pandemic

FILE – This June 19, 2017 file photo shows a person working on a laptop in North Andover, Mass. The U.S. internet won’t get overloaded by spikes in traffic from the millions of Americans now working from home to discourage the spread of the new coronavirus, experts say. But connections could stumble for many if too many family members try to videoconference at the same time. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) – Gloucester County officials have been working to increase opportunities for residents in underserved areas of the county to access WiFi during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county says they are offering free, limited WiFi access from the parking lots of the Gloucester Main Library and the Point branch as well as on Main Street around the court circle.

“We understand there are many out there who would like to be able to complete homework assignments, check their e-mails or connect virtually with family members,” said Carol Steele, Gloucester’s assistant county administrator.

According to Steele, about 15 percent of Gloucester residents are still without reliable broadband access.

The county is encouraging private businesses and organizations to assist in the effort to spread internet connection.

Officials are seeking businesses and organizations with strong WiFi signals who are willing to let members of the community access their connections by sitting in vehicles in their parking lots.

If your business or organization is willing to share broadband access with the public, officials ask that you submit information by e-mailing Quinton Sheppard, public information and marketing coordinator at qsheppard@gloucesterva.info or by calling 804-693-5730.

