Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of phone scam

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday afternoon, the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office made the public aware of a scam involving their office.

According to a Facebook post, they say that residents are receiving calls from someone claiming to work for the Sheriff’s Office. The caller informs the resident that they have missed jury duty and need to visit the office to pay a fine.

Deputies say these calls are false and that they will not contact the public via phone in that situation.

If you receive or have received a call like this, you are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office via phone at (804) 693-3890.