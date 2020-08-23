Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam collections letter

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office was notified this weekend of a scam collections letter received by at least one county resident.

The letter claims to be from the “Benefits Suspensions Unit” of Gloucester County and it says that there is a “lien filing due to the tax liability that has not been paid.” The letter continues to threaten the revocation of federal benefits, license suspensions, and federal tax refunds.

“This is not a legitimate collection letter from our courts. Please do not reach out to the number listed, and if you have any concerns about the legitimacy of ANY mail you receive, contact that business directly through numbers listed on their legitimate websites or social media, never from any provided in the solicitation,” said officials with the Gloucester Circuit Court.

For more information contact the Gloucester Circuit Court at 804-693-4860 or the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office at 804-693-3890.

Scam collections letter from August 12,2020

Courtesy: Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office & Gloucester Circuit Court

Latest News