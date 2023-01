GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office announces that one of their retired K9s has passed away.

According to a Facebook post from the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office, K9 Rexi passed away on January 16. K9 Rexi served alongside Master Deputy Lutz for three and a half years before retiring in 2018.

Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office announces retired K9 Rexi passed away. (Photo Courtesy: Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office) Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office announces retired K9 Rexi passed away. (Photo Courtesy: Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office)

Before working with the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office, K9 served with the armed forces for three years at a forward operating base in Afghanistan.