Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office releases video of deputy lifting car to free pinned woman

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Gloucester County deputy is being recognized by the sheriff’s office after he recently went into “overdrive” and lifted a flipped vehicle enough to free a pinned woman.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office released the video of the May 7 crash Tuesday morning on Facebook.

The video is about a minute long and comes from Deputy J. Holt’s body camera as he attempted to save the pinned woman.

The video shows Holt driving up to the scene of a flipped car, then running to the wreck. A child was in the car with the woman and another woman was outside the vehicle crying. The woman on the outside explained to Holt how the woman was pinned underneath the car by the sunroof.

The sheriff’s office added that Holt was previously recognized in February for saving two people from a burning house in March 2020.

