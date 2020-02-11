Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office receives donation of K9 body armor

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office now has a bullet and stab-protective vest for the their K9 officer, Zeus.

The vest was donated to them by the nonprofit organization, Vested Interest in K9s, which strides provide law enforcement agencies with lifesaving body armor for the K9 officers.

Zeus in his new body armor!

The vest was sponsored by VanFossen & Johnson, PC of Gloucester. One vest is valued between $1,744 and $2,283.

