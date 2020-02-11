GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office now has a bullet and stab-protective vest for the their K9 officer, Zeus.
The vest was donated to them by the nonprofit organization, Vested Interest in K9s, which strides provide law enforcement agencies with lifesaving body armor for the K9 officers.
The vest was sponsored by VanFossen & Johnson, PC of Gloucester. One vest is valued between $1,744 and $2,283.
Latest Gloucester News:
- Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office receives donation of K9 body armor
- Part of York River closed to shellfish harvesting after reports of oyster-linked norovirus illness
- Gloucester Co. officials need help identifying woman who used counterfeit money at several 7-Elevens
- Gloucester Co. Sheriff’s Office, VPRJ mourn loss of correctional officer
- Deltaville man arrested following short police pursuit in Gloucester County