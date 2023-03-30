GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it presented a memorial plaque to the Gloucester Veterinarian Office in honor of retired K9 Rexi.

K9 Rexi served alongside Master Deputy Lutz for three and a half years before retiring in 2018. K9 Rexi passed away on Jan. 16.

The sheriff’s office says they hope the plaque will serve as a reminder of the K9 Rexi’s dedication and service as well as an appreciation for the staff at the veterinarian office who provided Rexi care throughout his life.