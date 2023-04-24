GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The Gloucester County School Board has announced that it will begins its search for a new superintendent.

This search comes after Gloucester County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Walter R. Clemons announced in January that he would be retiring July 1.

Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) has been selected to help with the superintendent search. The school board is also asking the community for their input.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The school board has created a survey that is open to the public to give their input on what characteristics they would like to see in the next superintendent. The survey can be found on the home page of the division’s website.

Hard copies will also be available at the school board administration office, in all school main offices, and at both branches of the Gloucester Library.

To learn more about the search and see a full timeline of the search process, click here.