GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The Gloucester County School Board has appointed a new acting Superintendent.

According to a press release, the school board appointed Director of Operations for GCPS, Bryan Hartley, as the Acting Superintendent. Hartley will hold this position effective July 1 until a new superintendent is hired. This appointment was made during a special closed meeting on June 27.

This announcement comes as the school board continues their search for a new superintendent, which they started back in April. The Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) has been selected to help with the superintendent search.

The current GCPS superintendent, Dr. Walter R. Clemons, said in January that he would be retiring at the end of the school year. Dr. Clemons has served as the of Superintendent in Gloucester County since July 1, 2014.