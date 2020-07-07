Gloucester County Public Schools to conduct second survey for reopening plan

Gloucester

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) Gloucester County Public Schools officials are asking families to fill out another survey on their reopening plan.

It comes after an initial survey gauging how parents felt about sending their kids back to school amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The second survey seeks information from each family for each school-aged child.

School officials say every family’s participation is critical for planning the most appropriate reopening plan amid the pandemic.

The deadline to take the survey is July 13.

To take the survey, click here.

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10