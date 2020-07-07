Gloucester County Public Schools to conduct second survey for reopening plan

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) Gloucester County Public Schools officials are asking families to fill out another survey on their reopening plan.

It comes after an initial survey gauging how parents felt about sending their kids back to school amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The second survey seeks information from each family for each school-aged child.

School officials say every family’s participation is critical for planning the most appropriate reopening plan amid the pandemic.

The deadline to take the survey is July 13.

To take the survey, click here.

