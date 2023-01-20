GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Gloucester County Public Schools superintendent announced his retirement.

Dr. Walter R. Clemons made the announcement at the school board work session on Thursday. Dr. Clemons has dedicated 33 years of his life to serving in public education. He was also the 2023 Virginia Superintendent of the Year.

His retirement will be effective on July 1.

Clemons said the decision to retire is one of the most difficult decisions that he has ever made. He also said the decision is extremely heartfelt and emotional and came after much thought, prayer, and consultation with his family.

Dr. Clemons has served in the capacity of Superintendent of Schools for Gloucester County

Schools since July 1, 2014.