GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Gloucester Public Schools has opened its application for the next superintendent.

According to a school systems website, the school board is now accepting applications and nominations for the superintendent job. Some of the qualifications for the position include previous experience as a principal, successful teaching experience a strong record of successful experience in areas of school reform, and more.

Candidates must meet the legal requirements to be licensed or needs to be eligible for a license as a superintendent in Virginia. They also must be able to become a Gloucester County resident within six months of accepting the position.

This comes after the school system created a survey for residents to give their input on what characteristics they would like to see in the new superintendent.

Current Superintendent Dr. Walter R. Clemons announced in January that he would be retiring from the position effective July 1.

For more information about the qualifications and requirements of the position, and to find the application, visit the Gloucester Public Schools website.