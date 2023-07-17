GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Gloucester County Public Schools has announced its new Superintendent.

According to a press release, Dr. Anthony Vladu has been named the new Superintendent and will take on the position starting Aug. 1.

Dr. Vladu is currently the Assistant Superintendent and Chief Human Resource Officer for York County Public Schools and overall has had 23 years of experience in education. Aside from working in education, Dr. Vladu also has served as a Senior Special Forces Engineer Sergeant (Green Beret) in the Army.

“I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to lead in the Gloucester County Public Schools community,” stated Dr. Vladu. “I thank the School Board for their support and confidence as we continue to serve the needs of Gloucester students, parents, teachers, and staff. I look forward to meeting the outstanding GCPS educators as we strive to deliver greater levels of achievement, school safety, service to our community, and employee working conditions.”

This announcement comes after the school board appointed the Director of Operations for GCPS, Bryan Hartley, as the active superintendent until they were able to hire a permanent superintendent.

The school board announced in April that they were beginning their search for a new superintendent after Former Superintendent Dr. Walter R. Clemons, made the announcement in January that he would be retiring at the end of the school year.