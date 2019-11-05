Gloucester County man wanted for abduction, assault

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in search of a man accused of abduction, assault, and batter of a family member among other charges.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office say Brian Patrick Keith is wanted for abduction, strangulation, assault, battery of a family member, property damage, and petit larceny.

Officials say Keith is 5-foot-7 tall and weighs 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was recently seen in both Matthews and James City Counties.

Keith might be driving a silver 1990 BMW with Virginia registration plates of URJ-3923, or a silver 2003 Acura with Virginia plates of UNY-8465.





Authorities say Keith might be armed with a firearm so they’re advising the public to not approach him and call 911 to report the sighting.

If you have any information regarding Keith’s whereabouts, call the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 693-3890 or the Crime Line at 1-800-LOCK-U-UP.