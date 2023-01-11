A Virginia Beach woman was a $200,000 top-prize winner in the new, The Price is Right, scratch-off lottery game.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A Gloucester college student won $100,000 from Virginia Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

According to a press release, Hunter Johnson is a college student studying business management and heard about the drawing while talking to her friends. Johnson bought her ticket from the 7-Eleven at 7535 Crab Thicket Rd.

When the winning numbers were announced on New Year’s Day, one of the tickets Johnson bought won $100,000.

“We were screaming and jumping in the air!” she said. “It feels unreal!”

College student Hunter Johnson won $100,000 her first time playing the Virginia New Year’s Millionaire Raffle (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Lottery)

Along with Johnson’s ticket, the six other $100,000 winning tickets were bought in Blacksburg, Chantilly, Chesapeake, Fredericksburg, Midlothian and Woodstock.

During the drawing, five tickets won $1 million, which were bought in Danville, Henrico, Midlothian and Woodbridge.