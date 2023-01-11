GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A Gloucester college student won $100,000 from Virginia Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.
According to a press release, Hunter Johnson is a college student studying business management and heard about the drawing while talking to her friends. Johnson bought her ticket from the 7-Eleven at 7535 Crab Thicket Rd.
When the winning numbers were announced on New Year’s Day, one of the tickets Johnson bought won $100,000.
“We were screaming and jumping in the air!” she said. “It feels unreal!”
Along with Johnson’s ticket, the six other $100,000 winning tickets were bought in Blacksburg, Chantilly, Chesapeake, Fredericksburg, Midlothian and Woodstock.
During the drawing, five tickets won $1 million, which were bought in Danville, Henrico, Midlothian and Woodbridge.