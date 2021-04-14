Gloucester authorities warn of person possibly impersonating officer

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents that they received a report that someone may be impersonating a law enforcement officer.

According to the sheriff’s office, authorities received a call from a person on Tuesday who said they had been followed by a black Dodge vehicle — possibly a Dart — with Georgia license plates while they were on the way to work.

The vehicle eventually followed the complainant out of the county.

Once they were in another jurisdiction, the complainant topped and the Dodge’s driver motioned for them to come to the window.

The person complied and walked over to the Dodge, where the drive said he was undercover law enforcement and was going to give him a warning for speeding.

The Dodge’s driver is described as a white man with a black and white scruffy beard. He may be between 60 and 70 years old. He didn’t provide identification or say which jurisdiction he was from.

The complainant never saw any emergency equipment, radar or other identification that would make the vehicle appear to be a law enforcement vehicle.

The complainant asked for the man’s identification, but that was ignored. He also didn’t show a badge.

The Dodge then drove away without further contact.

“Please be cautious if a vehicle matching this description attempts to follow or asks you to pull over,” the sheriff’s office said.

Those who see the person or the vehicle or are approached by them should contact the Gloucester Sheriff’s Office at 804-693-3890.