Gloucester authorities seeking man after infant found dead, woman injured in home

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — The Gloucester Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 60-year-old man after his wife was found severely injured and her infant child dead on Tuesday.

Authorities are calling the incident a “suspicious death” investigation.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the 4200 block of Aberdeen Creek Road around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a child and infant who hadn’t been heard from “in an unusual length of time.”

Authorities entered the home to find the woman severely injured and her infant girl dead.

The woman is in critical but stable condition. The cause of her injuries and the cause of the infant’s death are still under investigation.

The sheriff’s office is trying to find the woman’s husband, Dennis Chambers. Authorities didn’t say what they believe his role was in connection with the incident, but said he was last seen around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning at the residence in Gloucester.

He is 60 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 155 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen driving a blue Volkswagen Beetle convertible with a black top, white stripe on the hood and down the side of each door. The license plate is VHZ-4625.

Those who know the whereabouts of this individual or vehicle should contact the sheriff’s office at 804 693-3890 and ask to speak with Investigator Perry.

(Photo courtesy: Gloucester Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo courtesy: Gloucester Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo courtesy: Gloucester Sheriff’s Office)

