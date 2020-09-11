Gloucester authorities need help identifying subjects with cat who stole from Walmart

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify two subjects in connection to a larceny at a local Walmart Center.

According to surveillance footage, the two people failed to pay for numerous items while at a self-checkout register, leaving with about $100 worth of merchandise.

The female has some distinctive tattoos, and the male is seen carrying a cat in a pink bag or pet carrier.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone additional to contact the GCSO at 693-3890 or call the Crime Stoppers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Tipsters will remain anonymous, and if their information leads to an arrest they will be eligible for a cash award.

Surveillance photo provided by the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office.

Surveillance photo provided by the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office.

Surveillance photo provided by the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office.

Latest Posts