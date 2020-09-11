Gloucester authorities need help identifying subjects with cat who stole from Walmart

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify two subjects in connection to a larceny at a local Walmart Center.
According to surveillance footage, the two people failed to pay for numerous items while at a self-checkout register, leaving with about $100 worth of merchandise.
The female has some distinctive tattoos, and the male is seen carrying a cat in a pink bag or pet carrier.
The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone additional to contact the GCSO at 693-3890 or call the Crime Stoppers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
Tipsters will remain anonymous, and if their information leads to an arrest they will be eligible for a cash award.
