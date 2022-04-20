GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 7-Eleven clerk in Gloucester has been arrested after deputies say she struck a customer with a baseball bat following a dispute over gaming machine winnings.

According to the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office, they were sent to the 7-Eleven on Tidemill Road around 5:40 a.m. on April 12 regarding a complaint of a man sleeping behind a dumpster.

Deputies say they later found the 61-year-old man on Hayes Road receiving treatment from medical personnel for a head wound. He was taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

The man told deputies he was assaulted by the 7_Eleven clerk with a baseball bat over an argument regarding his winnings at a gaming machine. The victim was subsequently released from the hospital.

After further investigation, police arrested the clerk, later identified as 54-year-old Teresa Renee Gill on charges of aggravated malicious wounding.