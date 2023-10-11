GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — On Oct. 5, evidence was presented to a Gloucester County Grand Jury following an operation that recovered narcotics from a residence, and led to the arrest of four individuals.
On July 25, the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police Tri-River Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the 10500 block of Indian Rd. as part of an ongoing narcotics distribution investigation, according to a release.
Over 500 grams of suspected cocaine and over $20,000 were recovered from a “fortified residence.”
The four individuals arrested were Weldon Edward Lockley, Charlotte Sue Mullins, William Lee Whiting and Phillip Lawson Ward.
They received the following charges:
- Weldon Edward Lockley, 56 years old
- Charged with maintaining a fortified drug house, manufacture/possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance with intent to distribute (2 counts).
- He is held on no bond.
- Charlotte Sue Mullins, 55 years old
- Charged with maintaining a fortified drug house.
- She has been released on bond.
- William Lee Whiting, 57 years old
- Charged with maintaining a fortified drug house, manufacture/possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance with intent to distribute (2 counts).
- He is held on no bond.
- Phillip Lawson Ward, 61 years old
- Charged with maintaining a fortified drug house.
- He has been released on bond.
