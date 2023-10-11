GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — On Oct. 5, evidence was presented to a Gloucester County Grand Jury following an operation that recovered narcotics from a residence, and led to the arrest of four individuals.

On July 25, the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police Tri-River Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the 10500 block of Indian Rd. as part of an ongoing narcotics distribution investigation, according to a release.

Over 500 grams of suspected cocaine and over $20,000 were recovered from a “fortified residence.”

Courtesy: Gloucester County Sheriff's Office

The four individuals arrested were Weldon Edward Lockley, Charlotte Sue Mullins, William Lee Whiting and Phillip Lawson Ward.

They received the following charges:

Weldon Edward Lockley, 56 years old Charged with maintaining a fortified drug house, manufacture/possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance with intent to distribute (2 counts). He is held on no bond.



Weldon Edward Lockley Courtesy: Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office

Charlotte Sue Mullins, 55 years old Charged with maintaining a fortified drug house. She has been released on bond.



Charlotte Sue Mullins Courtesy: Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office

William Lee Whiting, 57 years old Charged with maintaining a fortified drug house, manufacture/possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance with intent to distribute (2 counts). He is held on no bond.



William Lee Whiting Courtesy: Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office

Phillip Lawson Ward, 61 years old Charged with maintaining a fortified drug house. He has been released on bond.



Phillip Lawson Ward Courtesy: Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office