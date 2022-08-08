GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — A man won $1 million from the Cash4Life Virginia Lottery drawing on July 13.

Duane McFarland, paramedic and second-generation firefighter, entered the game online to find out his randomly selected numbers of 6-10-18-41-50 won him the game! His only missed number was the Cash Ball.

“I had to call my wife into the room to confirm that I was seeing what I was seeing,” he told Virginia Lottery officials.

He chose to receive the $1 million in cash at one-time but also had the option to receive a payment of $1,000 on a weekly basis for the rest of his life.

The odds of winning the Cash4Life game is 1 in 21.8 million.

McFarland said he plans to save his cash prize for retirement in a few years.