Firefighters respond to residential fire in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — On Sunday afternoon, crews responded to reports of a residential structure fire in Gloucester.

Fire officials said they were called to the scene on Sugar Hill Lane around 3:00 p.m. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they reported finding a camper that was fully involved in flames.







The fire had spread to an adjacent box truck and the side of the home. However, the area is not protected by fire hydrants so firefighters had to get a water supply from a nearby location using a fire engine and tanker.

With help from Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad, the fire was marked under control at 4:32 p.m.

No injuries were reported.