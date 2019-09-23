Firefighters battle dump truck that caught fire in Gloucester County

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — A volunteer fire company responded to a dump truck that caught fire Monday morning.

Image courtesy of the Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad

Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad posted on Facebook that the dump truck caught on fire off Horseshoe Lane, in the Bellamy area. Firefighters responded to the scene around at 7:25 a.m.

A photo included with the post showed the cab of the truck engulfed in flames. Another photo showed firefighters extinguishing the flames, showing the extent of the damage.

The post said there were no injuries during this accident.

It was not immediately know what caused the fire. Stay with WAVY.com for the latest developments.