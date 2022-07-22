GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A Gloucester County man faces life in prison after being convicted of drug and firearm charges related to a 2020 road rage shooting.
Court documents show that 37-year-old Nathan DeAlbert Mattocks is a previously convicted felon and was arrested on August 5, 2020 after officers received a call that a man was shooting at another vehicle while traveling in the area of Hickory Fork Road.
Officers arrested Mattocks and connected him to “Roxacet 30” pills containing fentanyl and a semi-automatic pistol that were found in the vicinity of the crime scene.
According to officials, further investigation showed that Mattocks has a history of dealing heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana.
Mattocks was convicted of:
- conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute schedule I and II controlled substance
- possession with intent to distribute schedule I and II controlled substances
- discharge of a firearm in relation to or in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime
- possession and carrying of a firearm during or in relation to a drug trafficking crime
- tampering with a witness
- retaliating against a witness
- obstruction of justice
Mattocks is due in court November 29 and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.
Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.