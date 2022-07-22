GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A Gloucester County man faces life in prison after being convicted of drug and firearm charges related to a 2020 road rage shooting.

Court documents show that 37-year-old Nathan DeAlbert Mattocks is a previously convicted felon and was arrested on August 5, 2020 after officers received a call that a man was shooting at another vehicle while traveling in the area of Hickory Fork Road.

Nathan DeAlbert Mattocks (37) (Photo Credit: Office of United States Attorney Jessica D. Aber Eastern District of Virginia)

Officers arrested Mattocks and connected him to “Roxacet 30” pills containing fentanyl and a semi-automatic pistol that were found in the vicinity of the crime scene.

According to officials, further investigation showed that Mattocks has a history of dealing heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana.

Mattocks was convicted of:

conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute schedule I and II controlled substance

possession with intent to distribute schedule I and II controlled substances

discharge of a firearm in relation to or in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

possession and carrying of a firearm during or in relation to a drug trafficking crime

tampering with a witness

retaliating against a witness

obstruction of justice

Mattocks is due in court November 29 and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.