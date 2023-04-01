GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash on Pinetta Road.

On April 1, around 3:20 a.m. state police were called to Pinetta Road in reference to a motorcycle crash.

An investigation revealed that Matthew L. Mintz, 50, who was driving a 2021 Harley Davidson was traveling northbound on Pinetta Road when he ran off the highway, struck a tree, and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Mintz died from the injuries sustained from the crash.

VSP said it is unknown if alcohol was a contributing factor.