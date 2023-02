GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Officials are investigating a house fire that took the life of a family pet in Gloucester Wednesday evening.

Crews responded to the house fire around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 6900 block of Crocus Road.

When they got to the scene, the occupants of the house had already self-evacuated. There were no injuries reported, however, a family pet was lost in the fire.

Photo Courtesy – Abingdon Volunteer Fire And Rescue Photo Courtesy – Abingdon Volunteer Fire And Rescue Photo Courtesy – Abingdon Volunteer Fire And Rescue