Family of Gloucester woman who survived attack by husband in need of wheelchair-accessible vehicle

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — A Gloucester family is turning to the community for help getting their loved one home.

Corena Chambers, the woman brutally attacked by her husband last year, will soon be out of the hospital.

Corena’s family said she’s come a long way but her journey is far from over. They’re in need of a wheelchair-accessible vehicle so they can continue her care.

It’s been nine months since Corena nearly lost her life, and it’s a day her family will never forget. Corena was found severely beaten in their home on Aberdeen Creek Drive back in July.

Sixty-year-old Dennis Chambers pleaded guilty to the brutal attack and the death of their infant daughter in February. He’s awaiting sentencing.

Her mother and brother, Lou and Johnny Musick, described the months since the attack as a living nightmare.

“It’s just been rough,” Johnny Musick said.

The 25-year-old mother’s road to recovery has been intense.

“She’s had two strokes, one right after brain surgery that’s currently left her in about the state that she’s in now — paralyzed on her right side,” Johnny Musick said.

After months in hospitals and rehabilitation facilities, Corena is finally getting released soon.

However, she’ll need around-the-clock care, and the family is facing one more obstacle: finding the wheelchair-accessible vehicle.

“To get her back and forth to all of her doctor’s appointments and taking her places she wants to go,” Johnny Musick said.

The family said a wheelchair-accessible vehicle could be as much as $40,000. They started an online fundraiser to offset the cost.

The family is hopeful the community can help bring Corena home. In the meantime, they’re grateful a new chapter is on the horizon.

“She defeated the odds on that,” Lou Musick said. “Thank you everybody who prayed for her.”

We’re told Corena is expected to be released sometime in the next two weeks.

If you’d like to help, click here.