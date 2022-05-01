Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Susan Sharp

Division: Gloucester County Public Schools

Position: English teacher at Gloucester High School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Susan Sharp does an outstanding job with both the classes that she teaches. She provides leadership as co-chair of the English department. As the pandemic has resulted in an increased number of students struggling academically, Sharp has gone above and beyond to help students get caught up on their learning and their credits.

Last summer, she taught summer school and helped several students recover credit for English 10. This school year, she took the initiative to spearhead an after-school program for students who needed to recover a low first and/or second quarter English grade. She identified students who needed help, recruited teachers to work with the students, and set up courses for the students to complete in Canvas. The program has been a success. The students are working hard, and the number of students attending is steadily increasing. Sharp’s efforts have given students an opportunity to stay on-track for graduation.