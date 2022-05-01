Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Stephanie Nelson

Division: Gloucester County Public Schools

Position: Sixth grade English and language arts teacher at Page Middle School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Stephanie Nelson will do anything within her power to assist and support her students and the faculty and staff at Page Middle School. In addition to be an excellent classroom teacher, she volunteers to help consistently for additional activities, which goes a long way to show just how much she cares for others.