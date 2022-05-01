Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Megan Harris

Division: Gloucester County Public Schools

Position: Math teacher at Peasley Middle School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Megan Harris goes above and beyond to serve students at Peasley Middle School. She has stepped into an additional role, teaching during her planning period, when a position unexpectedly opened mid-year. She works diligently to engage students and provide our students with meaningful content and knowledge.

Harris had the best interest of her students in mind when making the decision to make adjustments to her schedule and accommodate our students who needed her expertise. Her level of professionalism and dedication is to be commended. Harris serves on the Superintendent’s Teacher Advisory Council and represents her faculty with poise and distinction.