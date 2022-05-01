Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Elaine Haislip

Division: Gloucester County Public Schools

Position: School counselor at Petsworth Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: At Petsworth Elementary School, the school counselor is a well-known figure who continues to find ways to support students whatever their needs. This year, Elaine Haislip has partnered with community members who have donated funds in the thousands to provide resources for families.

After the limitations due to the coronavirus pandemic, Haislip worked tirelessly to engage students and families in the Petsworth Elementary School community. She reinstated the Student Council Association as sponsor and launched the Anchored4Life program to support military-connected students and families in transition. Haislip also co-sponsored the Patriots on the Home Front group to support students from military families.

During the holiday season, Haislip coordinated the distribution of food, gifts, and shoes for nearly a quarter of our student population. She encouraged students to adopt positive character traits, such as integrity and honesty through an installation in our hallways. Haislip is a dedicated educator who is committed to our staff and students’ emotional, social, and physical wellbeing.