Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Ami McCullough

Division: Gloucester County Public Schools

Position: Math interventionist at Abingdon Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Ami McCullough goes above and beyond to support all students at Abingdon Elementary School. On her own time, she’s written two grants this year through Donors Choice, and they have been funded. Thanks to her, Abingdon Elementary School now has a very active “Panther Game Room.” She has organized with fifth grade teachers to allow their students to help run the game room in the mornings. Abingdon Elementary School teachers can allow for check and out times for students to browse the game room and select a game to take home and play with their families.